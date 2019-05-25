Blu & Exile Release Old School Hip Hop Vibe EP "True & Livin"

Hip hop heads will be delighted to know that Blu & Exile's True & Livin has finally hit the streets. The pair are knee-deep in their "True & Livin" tour and at the beginning of this month they dropped off the title track from the record. The eight-track EP offers up three songs, three instrumentals to those tracks, and an acapella and clean version of one of the songs.

The vibe is heavy and the lyricism is real, especially on the track "Power to the People" that features Fashawn, Aloe Blacc, Blame One, King, Johaz, and Choosey. Blue and Exile have known each other for nearly two decades and have been collaborating for just a bit over a decade. True & Livin offers clear, conscious raps that display what separates the rappers from the emcees. Even the instrumentals are delightful as the productions are carefully woven together to create hip hop beats to vibe out to. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. True & Livin

2. Spread Sunshine

3. Power to the People ft. Aloe Blacc, Fashawn, Johaz, Blame One, Choosey, Cashus King

4. True & Livin (Instrumental)

5. Spread Sunshine (Instrumental)

6. Power to the People (Instrumental)

7. Power to the People (Clean)

8. Power to the People (Acapella)