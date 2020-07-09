mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blu & Exile Drop Off "The Feeling"

Aron A.
July 08, 2020 20:56
Blu & Exile prepare for the release fo their forthcoming project, "Miles."


Blu & Exile's return is upon us. The duo have been teasing the release of their new project, Miles: From An Interlude Called Life over the past few months and finally, it'll be coming to us in a bit over a week. Ahead of its release, they come through with their latest record, "The Feeling" ft. Jacinto Rhines. Exile cooks up an upbeat instrumental with jazz samples as Blu delivers a message of hope, especially in the face of adversity. 

Miles: From An Interlude Called Life, otherwise known as Miles, is due out on July 17th with features from MiguelFashawn, Iman Omari, Aloe Blacc, The Last Artful, Dodgr, and more. Keep your eyes peeled for that and check out Blu & Exile's brand new single, "The Feeling" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Ayo, they robbed me for everything I have
So all I ever worked for was thrown in the trash
They took all my equipment and the masters to my records
They took away the biggest part of my child's investment 

