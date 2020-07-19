mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blu & Exile Drop Off New Project "Miles: From An Interlude Called Life"

Aron A.
July 19, 2020 11:35
Miles: From An Interlude Called Life
Blu & Exile

Blu & Exile deliver their latest offering, "Miles."


Blu & Exile have steadily been rolling out the release of their third joint project. With singles like "Miles Davis," "Roots Of Blues" and "The Feeling" serving as appetizers, they finally unleashed their new project, Miles: From An Interlude Called Life this weekend. Stacked with 20 tracks in total, the duo enlist a slew of collaborators to bring the project to life. Miguel, The Last Artful, Dodgr, Imani Omari, and plenty of others are scattered across the project. 

"It’s all about coming full circle," Blue told Complex about the project earlier this year. "We’re bringing it back to some of our traditional sounds and the grassroots that we come with. We’re bringing it back to basics, and we decided to go and pull from some of the people who helped pioneer our sounds."

