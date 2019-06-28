mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & PeeWee Longway Join BBG Baby Joe On "Drake Show"

Aron A.
June 27, 2019 20:44
Drake Show
BBG Baby Joe Feat. Hoodrich Pablo Juan, BlocBoy JB & Peewee Longway

BBG Baby Joe recruits BlocBoy JB, Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Peewee Longway for his latest banger.


BBG Baby Joe might not be widely known but he's making a name for himself. He's an associate of Youngboy Never Broke Again but he's been releasing a ton of music himself. Earlier this year, he blessed fans with his project, Boo Mode 4.0 featuring a sole appearance from Quando Rondo. While it's been a few months since that project came out, he returns with a new posse cut with BlocBoy JB, Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Peewee Longway.

BBG Baby Joe is back with his new single "Drake Show" with a slew of heavy-hitters. With the help of BlocBoy JB, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and PeeWee Longway, Baby Joe drops off a dark, hard-hitting banger that's bound to heat up the streets. Hoodrich Pablo Juan and BlocBoy JB kick things off before BBG and Peewee come in.

Quotable Lyrics
50 rounds and turn this bitch into a Drake show
I will put this money first, you gotta wait hoe
Hold the chopper steady everytime I swang the door
Everytime they come and buy some dope, they want some more

