BlocBoy JB Flips Travis Scott & Young Thug's "Out West"

Aron A.
April 07, 2020 14:10
Out West Freestyle
BlocBoy JB returns with a freestyle over Travis Scott and Young Thug's recent viral collaboration.


BlocBoy JB has been putting in work over the years but even with the current self-isolation orders from health officials, he isn't letting anything stop his momentum. It isn't uncommon that he randomly unleashes new music. Earlier today, the rapper returned with his own take on the Jackboys viral hit, "Out West" with Travis Scott and Young Thug. Though it's hard to ever really top the original, especially given the accompanying dance, BlocBoy does flex his flow as he pays homage to the West Coast.

BlocBoy JB released his last project, I Am Me last summer. He's continued to flood the streets with new music but it's unclear whether he has any plans to release a new project anytime soon, especially with the Coronavirus pandemic essentially putting the world on hold.

Quotable Lyrics
I said I used to ride a next, now I ride a mongoose
1942, I used to sip gin, juice
You know it's fuck 12, even when they let my mans loose
I used to have nothing, now I'm smokin' in a Benz coupe

BlocBoy JB Travis Scott Young Thug out west freestyle
