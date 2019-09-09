Detroit Pistons All Star Blake Griffin has dabbled in stand up comedy and acting in recent years, showcasing his ability to get laughs on stage the way he catches oops in games.

Griffin recently put his stand up comedy skills to the test while taping and he didn't miss any lay ups when it came to roasting Caitlyn Jenner, who was also on the dais.

For example, Griffin joked:

"Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white dick."

As seen in the video clip embedded below, Griffin added, "On behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues!"

Griffin, of course, was linked to Kendall Jenner back in 2017 before she started dating Philadelphia 76ers All Star Ben Simmons.

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, airing on September 15, also includes appearances by Jeff Ross, Robert De Niro, Nikki Glaser, Adam Carolla, Chris Redd, Caroline Rhea and Ken Jeong.