Black Thought & ScHoolboy Q Trade Bars On "Steak Um"

When the game's best lyricists come to mind, it's not uncommon to see Black Thought leading the charge. And it's really not surprising, given how impeccable his penmanship is, a benefit of his intellectual mind and seemingly limitless vocabulary. Today, the legendary rapper's discography grew by one chapter, with his new Streams Of Thought Vol 3: Cane & Abel having officially landed. And while there's plenty to unpack, it's hard not to immediately gravitate toward a duet with ScHoolboy Q, who proceed to trade bars on "Steak Um."

After a lengthy introduction from Dave Chappelle, Black Thought sets things off with a reminder of exactly what he's about. "Listen, they told me I was bound to lose, I had the crown to prove and fucked around and found the tools," he spits, over a dark and grimy instrumental. "Coulda failed, but I'm more compelled, I torched the trails of an Orson Welles, rock jewels big as oyster shells."

Though going head to head with Thought is no easy feat, ScHoolboy proves he's up to the task, bringing a menacing intensity to the mix. "I'm Beethoven to the bass swollen, yeah," he snarls. "Starin' in the mirror, I was God's bonus / I ain't ask for shit, I was chose for this." Check out "Steak Um" now, and sound off -- do you think Thought and Q have great chemistry on wax?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Coulda failed, but I'm more compelled, I torched the trails

Of an Orson Welles, rock jewels big as oyster shells

To go from showman to shaman is not common

What's a goon to a goblin? What's a goblin to Amen Ra

When the God's been a problem? Now get your fuckin' shine box

Before I put your party in a pine box