mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Chyna Enlists Desiigner For Braggadocios New Song "Thick"

Alexander Cole
July 26, 2021 15:18
329 Views
01
6
Image via Blac ChynaImage via Blac Chyna
Image via Blac Chyna

Thick
Blac Chyna Feat. Desiigner

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Blac Chyna and Desiigner come through with a dark and moody banger on "Thick."


Blac Chyna's foray into music has been an interesting one to track as fans were curious to see how she would navigate the industry. With each new song, Chyna has showcased some improvement and she is even attracting some pretty big names for her features. For instance, Chyna dropped a brand new song over the weekend called "Thick" which just so happens to feature Desiigner.

This new effort begins with some dark piano lines all while Desiigner delivers a sexually charged chorus. This production remains unchanged as Blac Chyna kicks off the first verse with some braggadocios lines about her body and her ability to make money. Desiigner and Blac Chyna prove to have solid chemistry on the track, and if you're a fan of what Chyna has been putting out, then this is a must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bad bitch thick, I'm not a average bitch
I-I see a whip that's a mil', I can have that shit
Your man I can grab that quick (Quick), ayy
Ice on my wrist for the trip, I'm an addict, bitch

Blac Chyna
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  6
  329
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Blac Chyna Desiigner thick new music new song
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Blac Chyna Enlists Desiigner For Braggadocios New Song "Thick"
01
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject