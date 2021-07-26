Blac Chyna Enlists Desiigner For Braggadocios New Song "Thick"

Blac Chyna's foray into music has been an interesting one to track as fans were curious to see how she would navigate the industry. With each new song, Chyna has showcased some improvement and she is even attracting some pretty big names for her features. For instance, Chyna dropped a brand new song over the weekend called "Thick" which just so happens to feature Desiigner.

This new effort begins with some dark piano lines all while Desiigner delivers a sexually charged chorus. This production remains unchanged as Blac Chyna kicks off the first verse with some braggadocios lines about her body and her ability to make money. Desiigner and Blac Chyna prove to have solid chemistry on the track, and if you're a fan of what Chyna has been putting out, then this is a must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bad bitch thick, I'm not a average bitch

I-I see a whip that's a mil', I can have that shit

Your man I can grab that quick (Quick), ayy

Ice on my wrist for the trip, I'm an addict, bitch