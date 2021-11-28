mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bizzy Banks Takes On B-Lovee's Viral Hit On "My Everything Freestyle"

November 28, 2021 11:35
Via YouTube

My Everything Freestyle
Bizzy Banks unveils his freestyle to B-Lovee's "My Everything."


B-Lovee has been riding high off of the release of "My Everything." The viral single brings his aggressive flow to a soothing vocal sample. The song's gained momentum on social media platforms like TikTok, and streaming services, leading to the release of two new remixes this week. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie appears in part 2 while G Herbo appears in part 3. However, it looks like the song could end up leading to more unofficial remixes popping up.

This week, Bizzy Banks served up his own freestyle to the drill record. Bringing similar vigor in his tone to B-Lovee's version, Bizzy demolishes the beat in under two minutes.

Check out Bizzy banks' latest remix of "My Everything" below and peep B-Lovee's recent remixes with G Herbo and A Boogie here and here

Quotable Lyrics
She ain't a Capricorn but she a capper
She tryna front like she know all the rappers
Give me the neck, let the sex come after
She lookin' stuck, I'm like, girl, what's the matter?

