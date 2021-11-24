B-Lovee Taps G Herbo On "My Everything Part 3"

B-Lovee is positioned to be the next to blow out of the Big Apple. The rapper already began buzzing through the tri-State area in 2020 after releasing Courtlandtbaby but his subsequent releases have helped him secure a national buzz. Artists like Kay Flock and Don Q have collaborated with Lovee already but with a new year just a few weeks away, he appears to be gearing up for the level up.

With the single, "My Everything" making its rounds, Lovee delivered "part 3" to the record with a guest verse from G Herbo. The jolty Mary J. Blige samples clash with rugged flows and choppy cadences while offering their perspective on romance.

Check out B-Lovee's new single with G Herbo below and sound off with your thoughts on the record.

Quotable Lyrics

Shout out to my pops tho'

Asian bitch love Benihana, but shout out to my Vatos

In LA I'm riding Lambs, in the Raq', I'm ducking potholes

Swervo ain't got none but 10s, I can't be seen with Patos

