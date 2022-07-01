Bino Rideaux Taps Roddy Ricch & More For "Sorry For Tha Wait II"

Bino Rideaux has been one of the most consistent artists from the West Coast that's blurring the lines between rap and R&B. From his early days alongside Nipsey Hussle, the past two years of his career have proven that he's a force to be reckoned with.

This week, the rapper came through with his latest body of work, Sorry For Tha Wait II. Laced with 13 songs in total, he brings along some star-powered features. Roddy Ricch slides through on "LEMME FIND OUT." Ty Dolla $ign joins Bino on "Outta Line," and a posthumous verse from the late Drakeo The Ruler appears on "Heartless." Other features on the project include Kalan.FrFr and Coot Corleone.

Check out the latest project from Bino Rideaux below and revisit our 2020 interview with him here.