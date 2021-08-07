Bino Rideaux Taps Mustard & BlueBucksClan For "Creepin"

The West Coast is thriving these days. Even a decade after initially shifting the sound of the West Coast with artists like YG and Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard still has a firm grips on the streets of California. Whether it's working with artists like Roddy Ricch or even his more frequent collaborators like YG, the Mustard touch is exactly what the summer needs for a bonafide anthem.

This week, Mustard reconnected with two promising acts to emerge out of L.A. in recent times, Bino Rideaux and BlueBucksClan. Bino's latest single, "Creepin" calls on Mustard and BlueBucksClan for a smooth jam that's bound to ring out of car stereos and strip clubs in the months to come.

Check the latest out from Bino Rideaux below and check out Rise & Grind.... With BlueBucksClan here.

Quotable Lyrics

I forgot, poured a deuce, got me snorin'

Fell asleep, I had to fuck her in the morning

Cuttin' bitches off for nothin', ain't no warning

Had the bubble ballin' like TJ Warren