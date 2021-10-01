Bino Rideaux & Roddy Ricch Team Up On "Lemme Find Out"

As compared to other rappers, Roddy Ricch maintains a relatively low profile. His aptly titled Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial was a megahit, as has been each release, whether album or singles. We all enjoyed the international success of "Rockstar," a DaBaby track that hosted a Roddy feature, and now the Los Angeles native is back, this time, partnered with Bino Rideaux.

Weeks ago, we received Bino's King Combs-assisted "No Makeup," a bop that also came with a ladies-laced music video. No, he's back with "Lemme Find Out" featuring Roddy, and it is safe to say that fans are expecting a big music announcement in the coming weeks. On the track, the pair of rappers deliver a laid-back approach to the TIGGI and Don Alfonso-produced groove, making this one a single you will have on repeat during those late-night rides.

Stream "Lemme Find Out" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Give my dawg a hundred, like a blow we both on, yeah

They gon' see me on the 'gram, I gotta get my blow on

Always off the drink, I ain't know what else to think

All this money in the bank got me feeling so alone

When I think of pain, I can think of our home