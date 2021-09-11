Bino Rideaux Calls On King Combs To Round Out "No Makeup"

Los Angeles and New York have collided on "No Makeup," this week's New Music Friday offering from Bino Rideaux. The West Coast rapper returns with a new single with the help of Blxst who held down the production and King Combs who assisted with a feature. The track arrives just a month ahead of Bino's forthcoming concert at The Novo in L.A., and he delivers an accompanying music video that boasts beautiful women swinging around a stripper pole.

On the track, Bino and Combs spit a few sexually explicit bars over a laid-back groove that is sure to satisfy fans. When Bino announced the single's release on social media, dozens of his peers jumped in to give him a co-sign. King Combs couldn't help but add his two cents when he commented, "ITS UP AND ITS STUCK [fire emojis]." Of course, he was quoting Cardi B.

Stream "No Makeup" and let us know what you think of this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

How you did it? yo ex n*gga was a f*ck n*gga

Girl that n*gga lame, we could mop up

Watching yo phone know my name finna pop up

Bout lil baby I do it big she know I got her

Still f*ck a p*ssy n*gga block up