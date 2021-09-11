mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bino Rideaux Calls On King Combs To Round Out "No Makeup"

Erika Marie
September 11, 2021 02:01
No Makeup
Bino Rideaux Feat. King Combs

The pair kick back with a few ladies in the visual.


Los Angeles and New York have collided on "No Makeup," this week's New Music Friday offering from Bino Rideaux. The West Coast rapper returns with a new single with the help of Blxst who held down the production and King Combs who assisted with a feature. The track arrives just a month ahead of Bino's forthcoming concert at The Novo in L.A., and he delivers an accompanying music video that boasts beautiful women swinging around a stripper pole. 

On the track, Bino and Combs spit a few sexually explicit bars over a laid-back groove that is sure to satisfy fans. When Bino announced the single's release on social media, dozens of his peers jumped in to give him a co-sign. King Combs couldn't help but add his two cents when he commented, "ITS UP AND ITS STUCK [fire emojis]." Of course, he was quoting Cardi B.

Stream "No Makeup" and let us know what you think of this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

How you did it? yo ex n*gga was a f*ck n*gga
Girl that n*gga lame, we could mop up
Watching yo phone know my name finna pop up
Bout lil baby I do it big she know I got her
Still f*ck a p*ssy n*gga block up

Bino Rideaux King Combs
Reject