Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is now the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

The team announced, Saturday, that White had signed a four-year extension with the organization. The contract is reportedly worth $70 million and includes $55 million guaranteed, bringing the contract's total value to $82.1 million, more than any other corner's deal in the league.

White was drafted by the Bills with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. In the time since, he's recorded 12 total interceptions, tying him for fourth-most in the NFL during that span.

White's massive extension comes one month after he considered opting out of the 2020 season, as was an option due to the coronavirus pandemic: "I just wanted to come in and kind of see how it was going to go, how the season was going to go as far as moving around in the locker room and the day-to-day operations," he said at the time. "Just talking it over with my [family] and seeing what would be the best decision for my kids."

Earlier today, Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen agreed to a four-year extension that is going to be worth $80 million. The deal makes Allen the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

