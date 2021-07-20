Billie Eilish has quickly become one of the biggest stars on the planet and at the end of the month, she will be launching a brand new album that her fans have been clamoring for. She has dropped a plethora of singles to help promote this project, and when it comes to some of her other endeavors, we have received a steady stream of information. Of course, we are mainly talking about her upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand which will see her work on the Air Jordan 1 KO and the Air Jordan 15.

As for the Jordan 1 KO, there have been various teasers of this shoe over the last couple of months, and now, we have some fresh new images from Instagram user Chris Colgan. In the posts below, you can see how this shoe maintains the highlighter yellow aesthetic that has been teased as of late. The shoe is definitely a bold statement although this is the type of thing one would come to expect from Eilish and her stylistic choices.

For now, the shoe is slated to drop on September 9th although this date is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates on these. Also, be sure to participate in the poll, down below.

