Billie Eilish continues to be one of the biggest artists in the world and while her music always seems to win awards, it is her fashion sense that has made her so iconic. Eilish has always been known for baggy clothes paired with extravagant Air Jordans. With this in mind, it only made sense that she would eventually get her very own Jumpman collab. Just a few weeks ago, her Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 were revealed online, and now, it seems as though both shoes have a release date.

In the Instagram post below, you can see how the Jordan 15 has an all-over beige look to it while the Jordan 1 has that loud neon green aesthetic. Both shoes are set to have Eilish's name on the insoles all while her logo makes its way onto the tongue. According to @zsneakerheadz, both shoes are rumored to release on the exact same day, which is September 9th of 2021.

Jordan Brand has yet to unveil official images for the collab and for now, this release date remains unconfirmed. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of these collaborations, in the comments below.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images