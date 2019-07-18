Billie Eilish has been accepted within the hip-hop community, having toured with some of the most solid acts in the game, Denzel Curry and EarthGang among them. And while her mysterious brand of pop is admittedly not for everyone, Billie's recent When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album proved to be a veritable sales juggernaut, moving up the charts like a caffeine-fueled freight train. During an interview with Zane Lowe, Tyler, The Creator took a moment to reflect on the young superstar, who emerged from nowhere to bump Igor from the top of the Billboard charts.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tyler jokes that Billie swiftly rained on his parade, fun though it was. "Billie Eilish fu*ked me up next week," says Tyler. "That bitch is big. That n**a came from nowhere." Zane proceeds to praise Billie's project as "mindblowing," prompting Tyler to weigh in. "I think it's sick," he says. "I like her. I want her to keep doing her goddamn thing. I want to work with her. I don't know what the fu*k we would make, even if it don't come out, if it's trash. I still just want to see what we could [do]."

It didn't take long for Billie to catch wind of Tyler's praise. "lmfaoooooo i would never in a billion years have thought these words would come out of this mans mouth," she responded, clearly stunned by Tyler's invitation to work. "wow. i would be nothing without you tyler.. everyone knows it." If that's not a clear acceptance of the offer, what is?