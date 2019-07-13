There are quite a few things which distinguish 17-year-old Billie Eilish from fellow alternative-pop artists, but probably the most notable, are her wild and outlandish stylistic choices. The young star is known for sporting over-the-top, baggy layers, in a multitude of clashing colours, and patterns, with loudly displayed brand logos. She recently interviewed with Vogue Australia, where she explained how a quote by fashion icon, Rihanna, about using fashion as a "defense mechanism," had really spoken to her. "I feel like I've never felt something as strongly hearing someone else say it as I did when I heard her say that," she said. "It's always been that way for me. It's always been my security blanket. It's my way of expression without having to use words . . . Fashion is its own language and I use mine all day, every day. I always have." Now, in a video interview with HypeBae, Eilish gives us a tour of her tour closet, detailing what makes up both her on- and off-stage looks.

We instantly see that her wardrobe almost exclusively contains an array of relaxed silhouettes, bright colors and bold graphics. As we delve in deeper, she breaks down what distinguishes betwen her camera-ready vs. more laid back looks, giving us an example of a more casual ensemble with a pair of leather pants bedazzled with a sequined “FUCK U MAN,” a matching Gucci embellished baseball jersey looking shirt, and some "heavy ass, chunky ass" Gucci shoes. She goes on to explain how she "cannot wear pants" onstage, and how she ends up opting for mid-length shorts usually. She goes on to tease a forthcoming collaboration with artist and designer Siberia Hills, and shows off a baggie full of diamond jewelry. She laughs as she reveals “I have very ratchet ways [of storing]… jewelry.”