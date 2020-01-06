Billie Eilish recently opened up on collaborations and how she doesn't want to work with any other artists. "I don’t like working with other people. I get really in my head and weird," she said. "I don’t like mixing friendships with music for some reason. I don’t even play songs for my friends until they’re fully done. I don’t like people watching me work … and I’m doing pretty well on my own, so I’m OK."



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

However, it seems as though Billie is down to collaborate with brands and people outside of music since she's linked with H&M to produce a sustainable offering of clothes that match her aesthetic. “Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist, but also someone a lot of people around the world admire for her personal style and empowering way of expressing her values,” Emily Bjorkheim, H&M’s head of Design Divided said. “We want to enable her fans to step into her world and feel empowered to freely express their style as well.”

The looks are availble at H&M in store and online and feature Billie's staple green colour on t-shirts, oversized dresses, hoodies and more.