2019 will always be a memorable year for Billie Eilish since it's the year she blew up and became the mega pop star she is at the tender age of 17. Now officially 18-years-old, the "Bad Guy" singer is thinking about her projectory more than ever and chatted with Spin on how she has no plans to collaborate with any artists anytime soon.



"I don’t like working with other people. I get really in my head and weird," she told the publication. "I don’t like mixing friendships with music for some reason. I don’t even play songs for my friends until they’re fully done. I don’t like people watching me work … and I’m doing pretty well on my own, so I’m OK."

The only person Billie works with is her brother, Finneas O'Connell, who co-writes and produces her songs. “My expectations keep getting redefined,” Finneas previously said of working with his sister. “If you’d told me that Billie and I would get where we’ve gotten together, it would be so far beyond what I would’ve hoped to achieve. It’s still so exciting, and I’m even more ambitious and excited about the future."

