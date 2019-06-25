New reports by CNN inform us that Bill Gates recently shared the highs and lows of his admirable careers. And the business mogul cites the Android phone as "his greatest mistake" considering its failure to become Apple's chief iOS rival. The Microsft founder admitted to it twice in recent interviews by explaining the ways in which Microsoft missed the opportunity to launch a mobile operating system via Google which would rival Apple's iOS. "In the software world, particularly for platforms, these are winner-take-all markets. So the greatest mistake ever is whatever mismanagement I engaged in that caused Microsoft not to be what Android is. Android is the standard non-Apple phone platform. ... There's room for exactly one non-Apple operating system," shared Gates in a recent interview with Village Global.

Although Microsoft managed to beat Apple in the computer industry, it has failed to evolve fast enough in the smartphone era. Additionally, Microsoft had a mobile operating system first, but it quickly fell behind Google. Gates thinks the antitrust trial the company was facing at the time served as a major distraction at the time which negatively impacted the progress of the interface. Moreover, he thinks the company failed to assign enough staff to work on the mobile aspect of things. "Our other assets like Windows and Office are still very strong, so we are a leading company," Gates shared in an interview. "If we had gotten that one right, we would be the leading company, but oh well."

