Bill Belichick is considered to be one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL. He has won numerous Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots, and over the years, he has been known to be a man of very few words. Whenever he speaks to the media, he typically gives one-word answers that leave reporters incredibly frustrated. However, Belichick deviated from the script this past week as he was asked about his upcoming opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, and their quarterback Russell Wilson.

As you will see in the tweet below, Belichick had some massive praise for Wilson, effectively saying that he is the best quarterback in the league and that it's going to be difficult to put a stop to him and the Seahawks offense.

"Honestly, I think he's in a way maybe underrated by the media or the fans, I don't know. I don't really see anybody better than this player," Belichick said.

The Seahawks looked incredibly strong in their first game of the season, and at this point, many have the Seahawks going on to become the NFC representative in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Belichick, Cam Newton, and the rest of the Patriots are looking to build on their impressive Week 1 win against the Miami Dolphins.