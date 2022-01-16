BigKayBeezy Adds Big Yavo To "Area 51" Remix

Steadily over the past two years, Chicago's BigKayBeezy has become one of the most underrated artists in the game at the moment. With co-signs from Pooh Shiesty and Ron Suno in 2021, Beezy now looks to level up 2022.

For his first release of the year, BigKayBeezy decided to revamp his January 2020 hit "Area 51," which still stands as one of the most popular tracks of his catalog two years later. For the remix, Big Vayo assists with a brand new verse on the second half of the track.

As gun sound ad-libs are sprinkled all throughout the track, BigKayBeezy keeps his original first verse and hook in tact, allowing Yavo to bring a fresh sound to the instrumental on the back-half. With his imposing, low-pitched flow, Yavo spits menacing bars about getting to his back and living with no regrets.

Check out the "Area 51" remix by BigKayBeezy and Big Yavo below.

Quotable Lyrics

I won't go back broke, there is just no way (Uh)

I was just down bad, you gon' be ok (For real)

I'm in my bag like Frito-Lay (Nah, for real)

N***a playin' on TIC like T-O-K (Bah-bah-bah)

Said, I was in school with Z's in my pocket, ain't playin', I'm poppin' it (Ok, ok)