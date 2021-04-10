Pooh Shiesty Co-Signs BigKayBeezy On "Walk Down"

BigKayBeezy is just getting started. The Chicago rapper has been making music since 2019, but his career kicked off nearly a year ago when he released the music video for his single “Bookbag.” The video received more than 6 million views and he was able to later release a remix of the song with Polo G, “Bookbag 2.0,” which garnered more than 16 million streams on Spotify. Pooh Sheisty is the latest co-signer of BigKayBeezy on “Walk Down,” which has the two hard-hitting rappers applying the pressure.

Pooh Sheisty and BigKayBeezy aren’t afraid to fight on “Walk Down,” rapping, “I know he finished, don't go check, I got bullets you can't survive.” 21-year-old Memphis, Tennessee rapper Pooh Sheisty shot up to fame in 2020 as well with “Back In Blood,” but his rise has been much quicker than BigKayBeezy. Collaborations with Lil Durk, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Gucci Mane have quickly catapulted the rapper into the spotlight, so this new track with BigKayBeezy is definitely not one to miss.

Check out the new collaborative track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Big boss Beezo in this bitch, I'm out my body

I'm gettin' rich, I feel like Roddy

Serve the fiends Fentanyl and Molly, uh

Told her don't act like you want me, bitch you want my profit