BigKayBeezy & Ron Suno Team Up On "For The Record"

Chicago's BigKayBeezy and Brooklyn's Ron Suno have partnered for a new single titled "For The Record." The track kicks off with Suno bringing his Brooklyn drill sound to the table while Beezy flexes his versatility.

Beezy is still fresh off of his latest album, Don Juan, which was released over the summer and includes appearances from Pooh Shiesty and Sada Baby.

The same month, Suno dropped his most recent project, JOKES UP, which features DDG, Jay Critch, and more.

Check out BigKayBeezy and Ron Suno's "For The Record" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Like what they gon’ say ’cause I’m up now

They call it Madden ’cause I scored the touchdown

But this not a game, we don’t run down

Me & KayBeezy in the back with a bussdown