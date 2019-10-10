mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Shaq Shouts Out Drake & Cardi B In New Song "Buss It Down"

Aron A.
October 09, 2019 20:13
94 Views
01
1
CoverCover

Buss It Down
Big Shaq

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Big Shaq is back in the fold.


Big Shaq, otherwise known as Michael Dapaah, had a massive breakout moment in North America with the release of "Mans Not Hot." The song was a parody on the regional drill/hip-hop sound coming out of the U.K. However, the song wasn't serious, nor is Big Shaq, because the whole thing is just a character for show. Since then, he's continued on the comedy route, finding success in that field while seldomly revisiting the Big Shaq character with a new song.

This week, he dropped off his latest track "Buss It Down." Unlike his previous efforts such as "Mans Don't Dance" and his "Daily Duppy freestyle," he seems to be a bit more serious on this one. Although he slides in humorous bits here and there, he still comes through with a few bars and flexes his celebrity connections while simultaneously sh*tting on the rest of the game. "300 million views, how dare you say I can't rap?/ Triple platinum, no cap/ Triple platinum, that's Shaq," he boasts on the track. 

Peep his new record below.

Quotable Lyrics
In the back of the car with the tints 
Diddy fur on, that’s mink 
Peng ting gave me a wink 
Told her we’re going for drinks

Big Shaq
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  94
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Big Shaq new song new track
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Big Shaq Shouts Out Drake & Cardi B In New Song "Buss It Down"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject