Big Shaq Shouts Out Drake & Cardi B In New Song "Buss It Down"

Big Shaq, otherwise known as Michael Dapaah, had a massive breakout moment in North America with the release of "Mans Not Hot." The song was a parody on the regional drill/hip-hop sound coming out of the U.K. However, the song wasn't serious, nor is Big Shaq, because the whole thing is just a character for show. Since then, he's continued on the comedy route, finding success in that field while seldomly revisiting the Big Shaq character with a new song.

This week, he dropped off his latest track "Buss It Down." Unlike his previous efforts such as "Mans Don't Dance" and his "Daily Duppy freestyle," he seems to be a bit more serious on this one. Although he slides in humorous bits here and there, he still comes through with a few bars and flexes his celebrity connections while simultaneously sh*tting on the rest of the game. "300 million views, how dare you say I can't rap?/ Triple platinum, no cap/ Triple platinum, that's Shaq," he boasts on the track.

Peep his new record below.

Quotable Lyrics

In the back of the car with the tints

Diddy fur on, that’s mink

Peng ting gave me a wink

Told her we’re going for drinks

