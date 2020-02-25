mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Moochie Grape Reps Memphis With "Uh Huh"

Mitch Findlay
February 25, 2020 16:00
52 Views
Uh Huh
Paper Route Empire rapper Big Moochie Grape reps Memphis on new banger "Uh Huh."


Big Moochie Grape has been steadily putting down for Tennessee, landing himself a deal with Young Dolph's growing label Paper Route Empire. With many already predicting a major year for the Memphis sound, Big Moochie all but validates the forecast with his latest banger "Uh Huh Uh Huh Uh Huh." 

Though his comical moniker may suggest otherwise, Big Moochie Grape feels authentic in the way he moves. There's a confidence and charismatic swagger bubbling in his cadence, a sense of danger hovering above him like a dark cloud. He might be strolling through a corner store playfully wreaking havoc in one moment, brandishing a Draco beside his Purple Lambo the next. 

The song itself checks a variety of boxes. A dark and psychedelic banger delivered courtesy of Bandplay. A three-verse structure, which has become a lost commodity in this day and age. A machine-gun flow that bounces over the percussion like a cousin to Maxo Kream. Lyrically, Big Moochie sticks to a few favored subjects: flexing and wanton hedonism. Yet he does so with conviction and let's be honest -- he raps better than his name might have you believe. Look for big things to come from Paper Route's next up.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm chasin' dead guys, fuck a bitch, I'm impatient
Come walk in the trap and we servin' these patients 
I've been sittin' back too long, like fuck it, go take it
Lil' n***a big house, but I trap out the vacant 

