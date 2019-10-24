Male entertainers have donned women's attire in the name of art for centuries. The practice moved from theatrical stages and found itself to be a staple in the age of film and television. Men have won over audiences in the millions when they took on roles dressed as women, including a few of our favorites like Tyler Perry (Madea), Robin Williams (Mrs. Doubtfire), Jaye Davidson (The Crying Game), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Kinky Boots), Tim Curry (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Dustin Hoffman (Tootsie), Ving Rhames (Holiday Heart), Tom Hanks (Bosom Buddies), Wesley Snipes (To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar), and Martin Lawrence (Big Momma’s House).



Big Momma's House would later add on two sequels, including the third installment Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son. Actor Brandon T. Jackson starred alongside Martin Lawrence for that film, and in a recent interview with Comedy Hype, he said his career was never the same since. "Everything went wrong when I put on that dress," he said, adding that although it was an exciting time because his face was advertised everywhere, his "personal life was in shambles at that time. It was horrible."

He also shared his opinion of the film. "First of all, no offense, the movie wasn't that good, to me. It wasn't a prolific film," he said. "I sound so mean, like, 'Oh, You should be grateful for it,' but I'm real. Be real. It wasn't the best movie. It was an entertaining film...It was hacky. I did it for the money and to work with Martin Lawrence. I didn't do it for the purity of comedy, but I did it for the purity to work with Martin." Check out his full interview below.