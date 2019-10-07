mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Kaino Links WIth ChaseTheMoney On "Ride Around"

Milca P.
October 07, 2019 01:55
57 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Ride Around
Big Kaino
Produced by ChaseTheMoney

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to Kaino's latest.


Hearing "Chase the money" twice before the beat drops is something of a quality assurance guarantee and on his latest, Big Kaino keeps the rule going as he links up with ChaseTheMoney for his "Ride Around" single.

On it, Kaino's aggressive delivery goes untethered, finding a nice home in the St. Louis' producer's backdrop, gifting fans with a change in pace as opposed to frequent collaborators of Kaino's catalog.

"There was no difference except one has a name behind himself and the rest are naturally super producers that are hidden talent," Kaino tells ELEVATOR of the collaboration. " It was surreal he started off by playing out a pack he sent to Offset, but when he ended up cooking from scratch it was no different than working with my friends.

Quotable Lyrics

Good with the sticks like I'm Chinese
Stacking cheddar, one step like high knees
Record labels still coming through, try me
Tell 'em drop a bag and maybe I'll sign it

 

Big Kaino ChaseTheMoney new music ride around Tampa
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Big Kaino Links WIth ChaseTheMoney On "Ride Around"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject