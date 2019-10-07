Big Kaino Links WIth ChaseTheMoney On "Ride Around"

Hearing "Chase the money" twice before the beat drops is something of a quality assurance guarantee and on his latest, Big Kaino keeps the rule going as he links up with ChaseTheMoney for his "Ride Around" single.

On it, Kaino's aggressive delivery goes untethered, finding a nice home in the St. Louis' producer's backdrop, gifting fans with a change in pace as opposed to frequent collaborators of Kaino's catalog.

"There was no difference except one has a name behind himself and the rest are naturally super producers that are hidden talent," Kaino tells ELEVATOR of the collaboration. " It was surreal he started off by playing out a pack he sent to Offset, but when he ended up cooking from scratch it was no different than working with my friends.

Quotable Lyrics

Good with the sticks like I'm Chinese

Stacking cheddar, one step like high knees

Record labels still coming through, try me

Tell 'em drop a bag and maybe I'll sign it