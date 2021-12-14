Those who voted for Joe Biden solely on his promise to cut down their student debt are feeling more than a little betrayed right now, it seems. Earlier this week, it was announced by the White House that loan repayments are planned to continue in just a few weeks, on February 1st.

“We’re still assessing the impact of the [COVID-19] Omicron variant,” press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters on Friday, adding that more details are expected to be released in the coming weeks. “A smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration. The Department of Education is already communicating with borrowers to help them to prepare for return to repayment on February 1st and has secured contract extensions with loan servicers.”

Psaki also said that Biden’s administration plans to “engage directly with federal student loan borrowers to ensure they have the resources they need and are in the appropriate repayment plan.” She noted that “41 million borrowers” benefitted from the payment pause, and Forbes has reported that POTUS has cancelled a total of $12.5 billion in student loan debt for approximately 640,000 people since his time in office began.

As noted by Complex, the Pennsylvania-born politician previously campaigned that he supported the idea of “clearing $10,000 of student debt per yea of national or community service for up to five years and $50,000 total.” The President has made it known that he would prefer for Congress to make this happen through legislation, and it’s also been shared that “his past budgets have not indicated student loan forgiveness.”

Following the news, countless outraged Americans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the decision. Check it out below.

