He may be estranged from his famous 19-year-old daughter, but that doesn't mean Ira Peskowitz doesn't have several opinions about her life choices. Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, recently lit up the internet after she revealed that she allegedly made over $50 million from OnlyFans. The teen launched her account just days after her 18th birthday and it quickly became a moneymaker.

However, there have been people, including Bregoli's father, who questioned not only the validity of the $50 million claim but whether or not those early, sexy OnlyFans images of the star were taken prior to her becoming of legal age. In an interview with The Sun, Peskowitz stated that he believed Bregoli is being "groomed" to be a porn star.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

"Was she groomed? Absolutely. With the way she dressed, the way she acted, everything was sex-related and encouraged by people around her," he reportedly said. "Who in their right mind thinks, 'Ah she's just turned 18 so now it's time to make money on OnlyFans.' You don't think of that in a few days there must have been some preparation when she was under 18. It's not normal to pay to see a barely legal girl explicitly. The sad thing is they treat her like a product. Everyone around her just wants her to make money."

"She doesn't rap anymore, she doesn't sing, she doesn't go on tour," Peskowitz added. "She sits in her house and she does her OnlyFans. I don't know how many hours a day they are telling her to do it but to make that kind of money must be time-consuming. I know there's a leaked video of her with a bunch of girls doing sexual things."

Peskowitz doesn't know how long his daughter plans on continuing her OnlyFans stint. "Is she going to become a porn star or is she going to on the billboards as feature at the strip club?... I don't want to know what goes on on the site, she's my daughter. But I'm sure that people will only pay to look at a naked girl for so long. There has to be something more and more enticing for people to pay continuously."

[via]