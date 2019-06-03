Bhad Bhabie is going through some health issues that forced the 16-year-old to get off an airplane and head to a nearby airport. TMZ reports that the "Hi Bich" rapper was at the Fort Lauderdale airport Monday morning when she boarded a flight to Los Angeles. Sources say Danielle started experiencing serious cramps once she boarded, ones she's been experiencing for some time.

Once Bhad got seated, she told the flight attendant about her pain and her and her team suggested it would be best to depart the aircraft. The publication further details that once they headed to the airport she got tested and everything came back negative. As for now, she's been told to rest for a few days and will attempt to head to back to Los Angeles as of Tuesday. Some sources say Danielle looked all kinds of irritated and unhappy at the airport, understandably.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

In other news, she recently clapped back at people who had the audacity to think that she got a tattoo of NBA YoungBoy on her hand. In actuality, the tattoo reads "Kentucky" but since NBA's birth name is "Kentrell," you see how people assumed otherwise.