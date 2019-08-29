Over the past two years, you may have wondered how Bhad Bhabie is still relevant. Now, you can't take away from the fact that she does put int he work and for the most part, minds her business, but her name is constantly being spoken of, whether it's in a positive or negative light. With the rise of YouTubers making reaction videos and content of the sort, she's apparently been a focus for several of them. But the question remains: why are grown-ass people talking about a 16-year-old on YouTube?

Bhad Bhabie had a message to the 21+ crowd on YouTube who continuously have something to say about her. "It's so funny to me when I watch adults 21+ actually take there time to sit down and make a video specifically to talk about bad a 16 year old girl," she wrote on her Instagram story. "I'm so happy to b the main topic of everyone's conversation," she continued. On a separate post, she also suggested that these YouTubers simply talk smack about her to get their views up. "Y'all know what gets y'all views and y'all know what ppl wanna hear about that's why my name allllllwayyyys in y'all mouths!"

Despite the PSA, there's a good chance she'll stay a hot topic in the YouTube community until she steps out of the spotlight. Peep her posts below.