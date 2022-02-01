Beyoncé's latest Instagram post may give you the urge to run up your credit card bill this month. On the evening of January 31st, the mother of three hopped online to share a photo dump, casually promoting the forthcoming drop from her IVY PARK X Adidas collection.

As Harper's Bazaar reports, the "Ivy Heart" capsule will arrive online on Wednesday, February 9th, and in select stores the next day. Yoncé's personal favourite pieces appear to be a matching velvet maroon tracksuit and a strappy bra top in the same sultry colour.

For accessories, the 40-year-old set the tone with some white heart-shaped sunglasses, layered delicate gold necklaces, and a pair of classic white sneakers. Her blonde blowout appeared to be perfectly tousled, and her face looked glowing and bare, apart from a bold red lipstick.

The new capsule drop's colour palette consists of candy pink, bright red, and magenta – all of which are perfect for the February 14th holiday. "Versatile materials like velour, ribbed knit, and faux latex, again merging Beyoncé's affinity for both fashion and athleticism," will also be included in Ivy Heart garments.

If you're hoping to cop something for yourself, we should note that prices start as low as $30, although some options will set you back as much as $300.





Beyoncé's previous collection was called Halls of Ivy and found the Houston-born vocalist also modelling several incredible outfits across her Instagram page. In the campaign video, the "Love on Top" singer starred alongside her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, as well as a handful of other celebrities – read more about that here.

