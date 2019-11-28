Beyhive, rejoice! The Queen Bey herself released a fresh new line of holiday-themed merch on Wednesday, just in time for the most wonderful time of the year. The collection features 12 brand-new products, ranging from seasonal-specific items like ornaments and wrapping paper, to a variety of T-shirts with different photos of the goddess herself. One specific photo in particular is used on a few items that are sure to be bestsellers--a throwback shot of little Beyoncé looking adorable. You can also dream about Bey (if you aren't doing that already) with her "I'm Sleep" sleeping mask and "Gon' Be Litty" woven blanket. She even coined a new term, "Holidayoncé," which can be found printed on a few different sweatshirt designs, as well as a pair of sweatpants and a scarf. Bey also threw in some pins, mugs, and a tote bag in the collection, all of which can be found on her Shop Beyoncé website.

The superstar was recently nominated for multiple Grammy awards, including Best Music Film for her Coachella performance documentary Homecoming, Best Pop Vocal Album for The Lion King: The Gift, and Best Pop Solo Performance as well as Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Spirit." These nominations prove what a successful year it's been for the superstar, who has kept a relatively low profile in recent years compared to other artists. Here's to more success for you in the New Year, Bey.