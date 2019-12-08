According to sources, BET has signed off on a new scripted series that will follow the creation and rise of Andre Harrell's Uptown Records.

The Hollywood Reporter indicated that the miniseries will be split into three parts as it takes a deep look into the legendary label which helped to launch the careers of the likes of Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Russell Simmons, Jodeci and many more.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"I am thrilled to partner with BET Networks and Jesse Collins Entertainment to share my story, the rise of Uptown Records and successful black entrepreneurship, and the management and cultivation of some of the most iconic artists to come out of the late '80s and '90s hip-hop, R&B, and soul music era,” said Harrell

Jesse Collins and the same production team who helped bring the New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story to life will be behind the creation of Uptown as well.

"We are proud to bring the story of Uptown Records to life and celebrate the indelible imprint the label has made on the industry, transforming the sound, face, and business of hip-hop and R&B,” added BET's president Scott Mills. “We look forward to partnering with music industry titan Andre Harrell and powerhouse producer Jesse Collins on the Uptown miniseries, bringing viewers premium content that reflects and celebrates Black excellence.”