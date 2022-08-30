Berner visited the SpaceX offices, earlier this week, following the release of his new single, "Elon," which references the company's founder, Elon Musk. The 38-year-old rapper shared pictures from his tour on social media, Monday.

"Wow! What an incredible visit at @spacex," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "Not only am I impressed with the technology and where the future is going but I’m even more impressed on the diversity of the employees, to see so many young black and brown employees in position was refreshing. Shout out to Elon Musk for empowering the youth and dreaming big!"



Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty

On Twitter, he added: "I wanna salute @elonmusk for thinking outside the box, I had the pleasure of touring @SpaceX and I’m beyond impressed with where we as people are heading technology wise but also with how many young black and brown people were in position, Extremely powerful and refreshing to see."

"Elon" was released on August 26 and features Berner calling on Musk to send seeds to Mars. In addition to his career as a rapper, Berner is known as one of the most important figures in the cannabis industry, having launched the brand Cookies. This month, he became the first cannabis executive to be featured on the cover of Forbes Magazine.

Musk recently voiced his support for the federal legalization of marijuana, in response to Brittney Griner's imprisonment in Russia. The Tesla CEO tweeted that the Biden administration should "free some people in jail for weed here."

Check out Berner's posts below.



