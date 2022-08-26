Berner Calls On Elon Musk To Plant Weed On Mars On New Single

Berner is one of the most prolific rappers in the game but he's also one of the most important figures in the cannabis industry. Over the years, he's grown Cookies into an internationally recognized brand that is found on shelves across legal markets in the world. Though you could imagine owning a cannabis brand like Cookies would take up a significant amount of his time, he's still working relentlessly in the studio. However, both of his jobs overlap quite frequently.

On his new single, "Elon," Berner delivers a smoke-friendly anthem with spacey production that details his plans to expand the Cookies brand. He asks for the plug to Elon so he could send some seeds to mars with hopes that he can expand the Cookies brand.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

We like top-notch bitches, five-star dishes

OT plays 'cause Cali been vicious

And I'm higher than the gas price

Might take a dab if the hash right