Berhana Follows Up With "Lucky Strike" Track

This summer, Atlanta-based alt-crooner Berhana shared his "Health Food" single, the first taste of his forthcoming studio album, due this season.

Now as we inch closer toward the release, the singer drops off his newest "Lucky Strike" selections.

The new offering is an offering that sits at the intersection of modern pop and funk soundscapes as Berhana crafts an effortlessly addictive listen with this one. It's a composition that is as rich and textured as its content as Berhana unpacks the difficulties of life and love

Berhana's HAN album is set to touch down on October 18th. Until that gets here, make due with "Lucky Strike."

Quotable Lyrics

Knocking at my door

She said she wanted more

Though you're not my type

I'll let you stay the night