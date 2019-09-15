mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berhana Follows Up With "Lucky Strike" Track

Milca P.
September 14, 2019 23:24
110 Views
Lucky Strike
Berhana

Berhana strikes gold.


This summer, Atlanta-based alt-crooner Berhana shared his "Health Food" single, the first taste of his forthcoming studio album, due this season.

Now as we inch closer toward the release, the singer drops off his newest "Lucky Strike" selections. 

The new offering is an offering that sits at the intersection of modern pop and funk soundscapes as Berhana crafts an effortlessly addictive listen with this one. It's a composition that is as rich and textured as its content as Berhana unpacks the difficulties of life and love

Berhana's HAN album is set to touch down on October 18th. Until that gets here, make due with "Lucky Strike."

Quotable Lyrics

Knocking at my door
She said she wanted more
Though you're not my type
I'll let you stay the night

