mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher Is Back With His New Single "Did I"

Aron A.
March 13, 2020 16:12
927 Views
50
7
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Did I
Benny The Butcher

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Benny The Butcher and Griselda had a hell of a 2019 but that momentum isn't slowing down in 2020.


The Griselda boys haven't missed once in the last year. With the influx of projects dropped throughout the year, concluding with WWCD, Griselda made a statement asserting that the art of rapping is far from dead. As we approach the spring season, Benny The Butcher is back with a brand new single titled, "Did I." Tapping 808 Mafia and Black Metaphor for the soulful production on the track, Benny The Butcher humanizes those who've had to resort to drug dealing as a means of survival. As he reflects on growing up as a young hustler to finally being able to make it out the streets through rapping. "There’s hustlers I got it in with, who been solid since infants," he raps on the track. "I’m Griselda’s Pacino, you know I been stamped/ The VIP full of Ace bottles and implants." Less aggressive than many of his previous songs, Benny The Butcher bears his soul on this one.

Quotable Lyrics
Never heard so many lies from so many rappers 
I’m talking dope, I’m really bagging on Jimmy Fallon
Drop, and still light the streets up if nothing sell
She go down to top me off and put creases in her Chanels

Benny The Butcher
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  0
  7
  927
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Benny The Butcher new single
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Benny The Butcher Is Back With His New Single "Did I"
50
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject