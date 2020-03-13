Benny The Butcher Is Back With His New Single "Did I"

The Griselda boys haven't missed once in the last year. With the influx of projects dropped throughout the year, concluding with WWCD, Griselda made a statement asserting that the art of rapping is far from dead. As we approach the spring season, Benny The Butcher is back with a brand new single titled, "Did I." Tapping 808 Mafia and Black Metaphor for the soulful production on the track, Benny The Butcher humanizes those who've had to resort to drug dealing as a means of survival. As he reflects on growing up as a young hustler to finally being able to make it out the streets through rapping. "There’s hustlers I got it in with, who been solid since infants," he raps on the track. "I’m Griselda’s Pacino, you know I been stamped/ The VIP full of Ace bottles and implants." Less aggressive than many of his previous songs, Benny The Butcher bears his soul on this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Never heard so many lies from so many rappers

I’m talking dope, I’m really bagging on Jimmy Fallon

Drop, and still light the streets up if nothing sell

She go down to top me off and put creases in her Chanels

