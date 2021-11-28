Benny The Butcher & Rick Hyde Collide On IMPERETIV's "Under The Scope"

Big things are happening for Benny The Butcher these days. The Griselda rapper recently announced that he's inked his first major-label deal with Def Jam following Snoop Dogg's recent executive gig at the company. Beyond that, he's still delivering some of the hardest bars in hip-hop right now, and it's his consistency, whether he's rapping alongside Uncle Snoop or a buzzing underground artist, that's made him one of the best in the game right now.

This week, producer Imperativ slid through with the release of his latest single, "Under The Scope" ft. Benny The Butcher and Rick Hyde. Imperativ's eerie production becomes an excellent backdrop for Benny and Rick Hyde's tales from the streets.

Check the song below and sound off with your favorite bar in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm Samurai choppin', that's how I handle my problems

I throw shells at your door like they Amazon boxes

This what it means when you ride, first do your homework then you slide

Then let 'em fly out the window, screamin' 'This one for the guys'