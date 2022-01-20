Ben Simmons is one of the best players in the entire NBA, when he is actually feeling confident and healthy. Of course, this is not often the case, as we saw in last year's NBA playoffs. Simmons completely fell apart against the Atlanta Hawks, and in the eyes of many Sixers fans, he is no longer welcome on the team.

As a result of the ensuing slander, Simmons is refusing to play for the Sixers this season, and now, the team has no other choice but to trade him. According to recent reports, the Sixers want to get a deal done before the trade deadline, although it remains to be seen whether or not they will actually be able to do that.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Sixers have been quite stingy when it comes to trade offers, and as it stands, they won't give up Simmons for anything less than another superstar. In fact, according to Sixers reporter Keith Pompey, the Sixers were recently offered a huge trade package from the Sacramento Kings, and despite it being quite lucrative, the Sixers still said "no thanks."

This package included Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, and two first-round picks. In return, the Kings wanted Simmons, Matisse Thybulle, and Tobias Harris.

With the trade deadline coming up in exactly three weeks, the Sixers will need to temper expectations if they want any chance at moving Simmons. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates regarding this story.