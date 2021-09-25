The Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia continues to get messier as the former first overall pick looks to get traded from the franchise. After a horrendous campaign in the 2021 playoffs, fans have been roasting Simmons and the words have hit him right in the chest. He now wants a fresh start and he has told the Sixers that there is no chance he shows up to training camp.

Like a self-described "nice guy" on a dating subreddit, the Sixers think they can "fix" Simmons but it doesn't seem like that's going to happen. He is adamant that he wants to go somewhere else, and the Sixers are probably going to have to capitulate to those demands.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In a new report shared by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was revealed that some Sixers players were going to jump on a flight to Los Angeles to meet Simmons. As the story goes, Simmons caught wind of this and told everyone not to come as he had zero interest in meeting with anyone. The Sixers players were hoping to do some convincing, but at this point, Simmons' mind seems to be made up.

Based on this latest report, it would appear as though reconciliation between the Sixers and Simmons simply isn't possible. It's certainly a sad end to the Simmons era, although the Sixers can still come out better once the trade is made.

