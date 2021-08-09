Ben Simmons has been heavily scrutinized this past offseason, especially in light of his abysmal performances against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers were a team that should have been in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they most certainly could have won the NBA title had Simmons been playing to the best of his abilities. Alas, Simmons and the Sixers are heading towards a messy breakup and there are plenty of teams out there who want to trade for him.

Simmons has been linked to teams like the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and even the Portland Trail Blazers. For now, however, the Sixers can't find any trade partners, and they can't even get a hold of Simmons to speak with him about a deal.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In the meantime, Simmons has been working on his three-point shot, which is something he does every offseason. Simmons will typically show off these skills, only to not use them in a real game. In many ways, it's as if he is tricking fans into thinking he's changed, only to disappoint them later on. With the clip below, Simmons is draining threes alongside Rajon Rondo, although fans of the player should be wary about getting excited. Simply put, we've seen this movie before.

Simmons has a real opportunity to change the narratives surrounding him right now, although it is going to take a lot of hard work, and even more confidence. Hopefully, for his sake, he can go out and get it done.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images