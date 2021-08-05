Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about players in the entire NBA, although it isn't for the best reasons. In the playoffs, Simmons was awful for the Sixers as he could barely get buckets. There were multiple times in which Simmons looked timid at the rim, which led to a lot of frustration amongst Simmons' Sixers teammates.

There were reports that Simmons could be traded, and these days, a move is looking likely. As we have reported in the past, the asking price for Simmons is quite large, and numerous teams are declining rich offers as a result. In fact, Simmons has even ghosted the Sixers, which is further proof that he wants out sooner rather than later.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A new report from Jason Dumas suggests that Simmons has cut off everyone on the Sixers, even his own teammates and head coach. Based on his sources, Simmons is positioning himself to leave Philadelphia and that if he had to choose where he goes next, he would absolutely pick the Warriors.

The Sixers have already negotiated with Golden State, although the Warriors felt as though the asking price was astronomically steep.

A Simmons trade could have massive ramifications on the shape of the league heading into next season. If Simmons does, indeed, go to the Golden State Warriors, then you would have to expect the Warriors to be contenders, especially with their backcourt of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry reuniting.

