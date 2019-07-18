Ben Simmons is one of the best young players in the NBA and is one of the reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most exciting teams to watch. As a point guard, you would expect Simmons to be somewhat of a shooter. As it turns out, this is far from the truth. If you look at his stats from his first two seasons in the league, it becomes apparent that he has never hit a three-point shot which has become a bit of a meme around the league. Last week, Tobias Harris said Simmons was working on his shot and was even able to hit a couple in a game of one-on-one.

It's been reported that Simmons will not be playing for Australia at the FIBA World Cup this Summer and some people were wondering why. Well, according to Sixers reporter Brian Michael Jacobs, Simmons is skipping the tournament so he can focus on fixing his poor shooting.

This news should be music to the ears of Sixers fans who have watched Simmons struggle with his shooting game. The team just signed him to a five-year, $170 million extension and if he wants to justify his price tag, Simmons will have to be a threat to score from everywhere.

It's just too bad the good people of Australia will miss out on the services of one of their best players.

