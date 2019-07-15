Heading into next season, many analysts believe the Philadelphia 76ers could be the best team in the Eastern Conference thanks to the demise of the Toronto Raptors. With Kawhi Leonard back in the Western Conference, the East is wide open again and the Sixers are in prime position to be contenders. The Sixers are an up and coming team thanks to young players like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, so it's no surprise that the team is looking to keep those players within the franchise long-term.

Just a few weeks ago, it was reported that the Sixers had offered Ben Simmons a max contract extension at five years and $170 million. It seemed as though the two were in talks and negotiating the finer points of the contract but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the deal has been finalized.

NBA Agent Rich Paul is the one who confirmed the news to Charania who has been at the forefront of NBA free agency transactions alongside Adrian Wojnarowski.

With Simmons locked up for the long-term, it's clear the Sixers are confident in their squad moving forward. Simmons has been a huge part of their success and if he can continue to improve his game, the 76ers will be a scary team.