Philadelphia 76ers All Star Ben Simmons doesn't have to worry about facing double-teams on the perimeter during pickup games, unlike Devin Booker, and he's been using all of that free space to work on his range.

Video footage from Simmons' recent run surfaced on social media Wednesday night and Sixers fans were drooling at the sight of the 6'10 guard draining shots from all over the court. Pull-up threes off the dribble, step-back mid-range Js, and fadeaways along the baseline were all falling for Simmons - at least, that's how the video was edited.

Despite his awkward jump shot and lack of range, Simmons still averaged 16.9 points per game last season to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals per night.

Check out the jump shot highlight reel embedded below, as well as some reactions from the Simmons supporters and those who still aren't convinced he'll be able to shoot in an actual NBA game.