When Ben Simmons is playing confident, he is easily one of the most dominant players in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, he has been a shell of his former self ever since the playoffs last season, and as a result, he has not played a single game with the Sixers this season. The star player wants to be traded away, and at this point, it doesn't seem like an actual move is going to happen until the offseason, which is bad news for Ben's career.

In a new report from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, it was revealed that Simmons is actually at the Sixers practice facility these days, however, he still doesn't want to play. In addition to this, he is trying to use his own trainers as he believes the Sixers staff is simply not good to him.

The biggest bombshell stems from his relationship with Joel Embiid. According to the report, Simmons is still very much upset with Embiid due to the fact that the Sixers big man didn't defend Simmons following the playoff series against the Hawks. Sources say Simmons held his tongue back in 2019 after Embiid had a bad game against the Raptors in Game 7, and that Embiid should have returned the favor. As a result of this feud, Simmons has little interest in returning.

This is a saga that has not stopped this season, and it probably won't come to an end anytime soon.

